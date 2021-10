Articles

Researchers have developed formulas that can calculate the body size of a primate based on the root size of its teeth. The formulas could allow researchers to make use of partial and incomplete fossils in order to learn how ancient primates -- including human ancestors -- interacted with their environment.

