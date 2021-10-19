How a bacterium may help solve the plastic pollution crisis

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Researchers have found that the bacterium Ideonella sakaiensis can fermentatively convert environmentally problematic poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) plastics into highly biodegradable poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) plastics. Their findings have promising environmental implications because they provide a new approach not only for PET recycling but also for the sustainable production of biodegradable plastics.

