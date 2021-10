Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Scientists believe they have found the earliest evidence for complex herd behavior in dinosaurs. Researchers say Mussaurus patagonicus may have lived in herds some 193 million years ago -- 40 million years earlier than other records of dinosaur herding.

