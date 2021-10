Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 19:42

Marsh plants can play a major role in mitigating coastal damage as sea levels rise and storm surges increase. A new study provides greater detail about how these protective benefits work under real-world conditions shaped by waves and currents.

