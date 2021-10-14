The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Filling the gaps: Connecting genes to diseases through proteins

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Hundreds of connections between different human diseases have been uncovered through their shared origin in our genome, challenging the categorization of diseases by organ, symptoms, or clinical specialty. A new study has generated data on thousands of proteins circulating in our blood and combined this with genetic data to produce a map showing how genetic differences that affect these proteins link together seemingly diverse as well as related diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211014141839.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version