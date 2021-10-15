The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flu and heart disease: The surprising connection that should convince you to schedule your shot

Patients who have cardiovascular disease are at increased risk of serious complications from the flu, according to a new study. The study found that not only are traditional flu-related outcomes worse among some patients with CVD, but infection in those patients also is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events. Getting the influenza vaccine, however, substantially reduces cardiovascular risks.

