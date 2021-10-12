Zebrafish could shed light into the mysteries of the human spinal cord and its influence on our body

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 19:48 Hits: 1

Researchers believe zebrafish may provide clues to understanding how the human nervous system develops since this fish experiences new movements similarly to how babies do after birth. To understand how our nervous system enables us to move and learn new movements such as walking or swimming as we grow, researchers looked closely at the nervous system of zebrafish and built models of developing zebrafish spinal circuits to test and further understand the operation of spinal circuits for moving.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211012154821.htm