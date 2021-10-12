The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Zebrafish could shed light into the mysteries of the human spinal cord and its influence on our body

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Researchers believe zebrafish may provide clues to understanding how the human nervous system develops since this fish experiences new movements similarly to how babies do after birth. To understand how our nervous system enables us to move and learn new movements such as walking or swimming as we grow, researchers looked closely at the nervous system of zebrafish and built models of developing zebrafish spinal circuits to test and further understand the operation of spinal circuits for moving.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211012154821.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version