Italian sailors knew of America 150 years before Christopher Columbus, new analysis of ancient documents suggests

New analysis of ancient writings suggests that sailors from the Italian hometown of Christopher Columbus knew of America 150 years before its renowned 'discovery'. Transcribing and detailing a, circa, 1345 document by a Milanese friar, Galvaneus Flamma, a Medieval Latin literature expert has made an 'astonishing' discovery of an 'exceptional' passage referring to an area we know today as North America.

