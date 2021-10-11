A new proposed scheme towards seamless detection of cutoff lows and preexisting troughs

Articles

A new automated numerical scheme is proposed for upper tropospheric cyclones (cutoff lows) and their earlier development stage as troughs (preexisting troughs). The proposed scheme has the capacity of early stage detection and can extract locations with transitions that are as smooth as possible and estimate their intensities, sizes, and even the local background flows behind them in a consistent and integrated manner using non-preprocessed (snapshot) basic weather data consisting of geopotential height fields.

