Low-cost, continuous seismic monitoring system to support emission reduction efforts

Researchers have developed a continuous seismic monitoring system that could monitor multiple geothermal or carbon storage reservoirs over a relatively large area in real time. A small seismic source generates repeated 'chirps,' which can be detected by fiber-optic cables within a radius of 80 km from the source. Field experiments showed that temporal changes in monitored reservoirs were captured with high accuracy.

