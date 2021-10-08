Low-cost, continuous seismic monitoring system to support emission reduction efforts

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:56 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a continuous seismic monitoring system that could monitor multiple geothermal or carbon storage reservoirs over a relatively large area in real time. A small seismic source generates repeated 'chirps,' which can be detected by fiber-optic cables within a radius of 80 km from the source. Field experiments showed that temporal changes in monitored reservoirs were captured with high accuracy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211008105646.htm