Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

In a study of crayfish in the Current River in southeastern Missouri, researchers discovered -- almost by chance -- that the virile crayfish, Faxonius virilis, was interbreeding with a native crayfish, potentially altering the native's genetics, life history and ecology.

