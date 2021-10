Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

Researchers have found an energy-efficient way to convert the chief greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) into useful chemicals. Using the method, CO2 is transformed into structures called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), suggesting a new and simpler route to dispose of the greenhouse gas to help tackle global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005124803.htm