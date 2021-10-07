The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Gut bugs’ can drive prostate cancer growth and treatment resistance

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Common gut bacteria can become 'hormone factories' - fuelling prostate cancer and making it resistant to treatment, a new study shows. Scientists revealed how gut bacteria contribute to the progression of advanced prostate cancers and their resistance to hormone therapy -- by providing an alternative source of growth-promoting androgens, or male hormones. The findings, once further validated in the clinic, could provide new opportunities for the treatment of prostate cancer through manipulation of the microbiome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007145906.htm

