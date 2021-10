Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

A new kind of concrete could reduce emissions from the construction industry. Calcium carbonate concrete is made from waste concrete and carbon dioxide from the air or industrial exhaust gases. It shows promise as a future construction material, especially in places where natural resources are limited.

