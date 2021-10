Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

Researchers have just elucidated structures of a sugar transport protein that drives transport of sugar in plants. The study provides a comprehensive insight into sugar uptake into plant organs such as flowers, seeds and fruit. Future research can benefit from these discoveries to address challenges like food security through crop improvement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211004104137.htm