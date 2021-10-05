Growing potential for toxic algal blooms in the Alaskan Arctic

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021

Changes in the northern Alaskan Arctic ocean environment have reached a point at which a previously rare phenomenon -- widespread blooms of toxic algae -- could become more commonplace, potentially threatening a wide range of marine wildlife and the people who rely on local marine resources for food. That is the conclusion of a new study about harmful algal blooms (HABs) of the toxic algae Alexandrium catenella.

