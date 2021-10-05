The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Growing potential for toxic algal blooms in the Alaskan Arctic

Changes in the northern Alaskan Arctic ocean environment have reached a point at which a previously rare phenomenon -- widespread blooms of toxic algae -- could become more commonplace, potentially threatening a wide range of marine wildlife and the people who rely on local marine resources for food. That is the conclusion of a new study about harmful algal blooms (HABs) of the toxic algae Alexandrium catenella.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005124742.htm

