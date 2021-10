Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

A new study gives insight into how limb development evolved in vertebrates. The findings identify a gene that plays a central role in the evolution of limb development in vertebrates. By manipulating this gene in mice, researchers were able to activate an ancestral form of limb development seen in early tetrapods (four-legged vertebrates).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005124828.htm