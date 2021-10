Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 19:37 Hits: 1

New computer simulations reveal that sudden restructuring of the cytoskeleton, or scaffolding, inside animal cells is caused by the slow buildup and rapid release of mechanical energy. Called cytoquakes, these disturbances may help the cell respond rapidly to signals from the outside environment, like chemicals produced by other cells or hormones in the bloodstream.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211004153738.htm