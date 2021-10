Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:18 Hits: 0

Air pollution likely contributed to almost 6 million premature births and almost 3 million underweight babies in 2019, according to a global burden of disease study and meta-analysis that quantifies the effects of indoor and outdoor pollution around the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928141834.htm