Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 23:38 Hits: 0

Eye size likely plays a role in the contest between avian brood parasites -- birds that lay their eggs in the nests of other species -- and their hosts, who sometimes detect the foreign eggs and eject or abandon them, scientists report.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928193812.htm