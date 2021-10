Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 23:38 Hits: 0

The cruise ship industry should be subject to global monitoring and effective legislation because of its continuous increasing impact on both the environment and human health and wellbeing, according to new research. The review finds that cruising is a major source of environmental pollution and degradation, with air, water, soil, fragile habitats and areas and wildlife affected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928193815.htm