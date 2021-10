Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

A new study has found that recent bigleaf maple die-off in Washington is linked to hotter, drier summers that predispose this species to decline. These conditions essentially weaken the tree's immune system, making it easier to succumb to other stressors and diseases.

