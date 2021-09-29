The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Human behavior sabotages CO2-reducing strategies

Category: Climate

To slow down climate change, societies tend to focus on two solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions: improving energy efficiency and developing and using renewable energy sources. A new study compared every U.S. state's CO2 emissions with their investment in the two solutions from 2009 to 2016. The authors found no statistically significant difference between energy efficiency improvement and renewable energy development -- both resulted in some reductions in CO2 emissions when considering all societal sectors, although renewable energy investment was slightly more impactful.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210929112831.htm

