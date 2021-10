Articles

New research shows groundwater takes an average of three years to recover from drought -- if it ever recovers at all. In the largest study of its kind, scientists found that this recovery time only applies to aquifers that aren't touched by human activity, and the recovery time might be even longer in regions with excessive pumping.

