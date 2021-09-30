The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coral microbiome is key to surviving climate change

The microbiomes of corals -- which comprise bacteria, fungi and viruses -- play an important role in the ability of corals to tolerate rising ocean temperatures, according to new research. The team also identified several genes within certain corals and the symbiotic photosynthetic algae that live inside their tissues that may play a role in their response to heat stress. The findings could inform current coral reef conservation efforts, for example, by highlighting the potential benefits of amending coral reefs with microbes found to bolster corals' heat-stress responses.

