Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 20:53 Hits: 0

An effort to save once-ubiquitous longleaf pines shows a shift toward valuing forest biodiversity in Louisiana and beyond.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0929/With-South-s-ecosystems-at-risk-a-rally-around-the-longleaf-pine?icid=rss