The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Reducing salt in bread without sacrificing taste

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Most people in the U.S. consume too much salt; adult Americans typically eat twice the daily amount recommended by dietary guidelines. Bread may not seem like an obvious culprit; however, due to high consumption and relatively high salt content, baked goods are a major source of sodium in the diet. A new study from the explores ways to reduce sodium in bread without sacrificing taste and leavening ability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928171904.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version