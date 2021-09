Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:13 Hits: 2

Scientists develop stronger and tougher glass, inspired by the inner layer of mollusk shells. Instead of shattering upon impact, the new material has the resiliency of plastic and could be used to improve cell phone screens in the future, among other applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928121327.htm