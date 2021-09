Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:18 Hits: 2

Asian elephants are keen to cooperate with friends and have evolved strategies to mitigate competition in their social groups, but cooperation breaks down when food resources are limited, according to new research. The study sheds light on the evolution of cooperative behavior in mammals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928141845.htm