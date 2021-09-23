If endangered primates disappear, so will their parasites. That's actually a problem

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

People are more aware of the plight of endangered gorillas than of gorillas' gut worms, and are understandably more enamored with mouse lemurs than their mites. Half of the world's roughly 500 primate species are at risk of extinction due to human activities such as hunting, trapping and deforestation. But the demise of the world's threatened primates could also trigger even more extinctions for the parasites that lurk within them, finds a new study.

