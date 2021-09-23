Aging the unageable: New way to age lobsters

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 23:11 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a new way of determining the age of a lobster based on its DNA. Lobsters are notoriously difficult to age. Nobody knows exactly how old they can get, and some experts have estimated they could live on the ocean floor for as long as a century or more. Until now, a lobster's age has usually been estimated using its size - but this is inaccurate as individual lobsters grow at different rates. The new DNA-based technique could help manage lobster fisheries more sustainably.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923191132.htm