Guiding microbes along their path

Category: Climate Hits: 7

The direction of movement of a microbe directly depends on the curvature of its environment, according to new findings. The researchers investigated the navigation of a model microbe, a small self-propelling microalga, in confined compartments with different shapes. They also developed theoretical models to predict the probability flux of that microswimmer which was confirmed by experiments. With this model available, it is now possible to pre-define the average trajectory of such microbes by manipulating the curvature of the compartments which directly affects their movement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210924104323.htm

