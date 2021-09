Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 19:33 Hits: 5

Researchers can predict what syllables a bird will sing -- and when it will sing them -- by reading electrical signals in its brain, reports a new study. The work is an early step toward building vocal prostheses for humans who have lost the ability to speak.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923153306.htm