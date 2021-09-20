The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How resistant germs transport toxins at molecular level

Category: Climate Hits: 3

In order to counter the increasing threat posed by multi-drug resistant germs, we need to understand how their resistance mechanisms work. Transport proteins have an important role to play in this process. Scientists have now described the three-dimensional structure of transport protein Pdr5, found also in a similar form in pathogenic fungi. The results could help develop mechanisms to combat dangerous pathogens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210920121747.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version