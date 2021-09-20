Behold the humble water flea, locked in a battle of mythological proportions

Articles

Biologists sized up an unlikely natural phenomenon: when parasitism actually causes the number of hosts to increase, an effect known as a hydra effect. A study of common water fleas and their fungal parasites includes laboratory components and an analysis of 13 fungal epidemics in nature. The scientists use consumer-resource theory to explain why -- and in what types of systems -- the hydra effect can occur.

