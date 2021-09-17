The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Now we’re cooking with lasers

Imagine having your own digital personal chef; ready to cook whatever you want, tailoring the shape, texture, and flavor just for you -- all at the push of a button. Engineers have been working on doing just that, using lasers for cooking and 3D printing technology for assembling foods. In their new study they discovered that laser-cooked meat shrinks 50% less, retains double the moisture content, and shows similar flavor development to conventionally cooked meat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210917161157.htm

