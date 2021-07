Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 14:23 Hits: 2

A comprehensive new study quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210721102314.htm