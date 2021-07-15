The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Study shows strong association between perceived risk, availability and past-year cannabis use

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Combined perceptions of the risk and availability of cannabis influence the risk of cannabis use more than perceived risk and perceived availability alone, according to a new study. Researchers observed that those who perceived cannabis as low-risk and available were more likely to report using the drug in the past year and almost daily compared to those individuals who perceived cannabis as high-risk and unavailable. This is the first study to consider the joint effects of perceived risk and perceived availability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090838.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version