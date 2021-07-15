Thinking without a brain

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 13:08 Hits: 1

If you didn't have a brain, could you still navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be 'yes.' Scientists discovered that the brainless Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its environment, and decides where to grow based on that information. This finding provides a model for understanding different types of cognition, including our own.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090841.htm