Accurate protein structure prediction now accessible to all

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 1

Protein design researchers have created a freely available method, RoseTTAFold, to provide access to highly accurate protein structure prediction. Scientists around the world are using it to build protein models to accelerate their research. The tool uses deep learning to quickly predict protein structures based on limited information, thereby compressing the time for what would have taken years of lab work on just one protein. Predicting intricate shapes of proteins vital to specific biological processes could speed treatment development for many diseases.

