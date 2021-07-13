Restless nights: Shelter housed dogs need days to adapt to new surroundings

Articles

Every year, thousands of dogs end up in a shelter in the Netherlands. Experts expect an increase in this number in the upcoming period, when people go back to the office after working from home during the corona crisis. Despite the good care of staff and volunteers, the shelter can be a turbulent experience for dogs. Researchers investigated if dogs can adapt to their new environment based on their nocturnal activity.

