Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:56 Hits: 9

Although scientists say wildfires brought by a climate change-fueled megadrought continue to rage across the U.S. West, there is hope that the worst is already over as fire agencies report new progress in controlling the flames.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0713/Second-bout-of-high-temperatures-triggers-Western-wildfires?icid=rss