Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 15:46 Hits: 5

An increase in residential garbage production over the past year is sparking debate about the merits of waste-to-energy plants. Some say burning trash carries environmental and health risks, while others consider it a viable alternative to landfill disposal.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0712/Trash-talk-Are-waste-to-energy-plants-a-sustainable-solution?icid=rss