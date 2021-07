Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 18:39 Hits: 7

Light therapy can help improve the mood of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during short winter days, but exactly how this therapy works is not well understood. A new study finds that light therapy's beneficial effects come from activating the circadian clock gene Period1 in a part of the brain involved in mood and sleep-wake cycles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708143918.htm