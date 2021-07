Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 18:39 Hits: 5

Researchers have found a vital mechanism, previously thought to have disappeared as mammals evolved, that helps protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. The scientists suggest this could one day be exploited in the development of new antiviral treatments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708143923.htm