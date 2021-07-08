Novel study of high-potency cannabis shows some memory effects

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:38 Hits: 19

Researchers observed participants over Zoom as they used high-potency cannabis they purchased themselves from dispensaries in Washington state, where recreational cannabis is legal. After administering cognitive tests, researchers found no impact on users' performance on decision-making tests in comparison to a sober group but did find memory impairments related to free recall, source memory and false memories. This study is one of the few to investigate cannabis flower and concentrates containing more than 10% THC.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708083849.htm