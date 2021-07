Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 13:45 Hits: 11

A new study provides a potential tool for unraveling the mystery of how experiences can cause inheritable changes to an animal's biology. By mating nematode worms, they produced permanent epigenetic changes that lasted for more than 300 generations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210709094505.htm