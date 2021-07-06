The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The evolution of vinegar flies is based on the variation of male sex pheromones

By analyzing the genomes of 99 species of vinegar flies and evaluating their chemical odor profiles and sexual behaviors, researchers show that sex pheromones and the corresponding olfactory channels in the insect brain evolve rapidly and independently. The new study is a valuable basis for understanding how pheromone production, their perception and processing in the brain, and ultimately the resulting behavior drive the evolution of new species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210706133119.htm

