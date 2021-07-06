The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New signaling pathway could shed light on damage repair during brain injury

An observational study conducted using Drosophila fruit flies has uncovered a signaling pathway that causes neural cells to enter divisions after damage. The research is important because the signaling kinases are also seen activated in human Alzheimer's brain neurons post mortem. The next step is to identify whether the pathway happens in the same way in human neurons, and whether it can be stopped.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210706115331.htm

