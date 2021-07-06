New signaling pathway could shed light on damage repair during brain injury

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

An observational study conducted using Drosophila fruit flies has uncovered a signaling pathway that causes neural cells to enter divisions after damage. The research is important because the signaling kinases are also seen activated in human Alzheimer's brain neurons post mortem. The next step is to identify whether the pathway happens in the same way in human neurons, and whether it can be stopped.

