The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body, researchers report

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Researchers have developed an innovative material that is eco-friendly, completely biological and non-toxic, and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The material is as strong as titanium and extremely flexible. The new development will allow for the charging of pacemakers using only the heartbeat, eliminating the need for batteries. The new material will make it possible to produce green energy activated by mechanical force that can be applied to other areas as well.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210706133124.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version